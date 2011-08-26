Video

The son of assassinated Punjab governor Salman Taseer, who was killed in January for opposing the blasphemy law, has been abducted, Pakistan police say.

Shahbaz Taseer's car was intercepted by four men in Lahore city's upscale Gulberg area on Friday.

It is not known who seized Mr Taseer but his family said they had received "threats from extremist groups".

Alleem Maqbool reports.