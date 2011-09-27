Afghan comedian Asif Jalali
Afghan comedian targets politicians and laughs off fear

Stand-up comedy is drawing large audiences in Afghanistan as television channels push the boundaries with political satire.

Even President Hamid Karzai's anger over the killing of his half-brother - and suicide bombers - are not off limits, in shows that some say help Afghans to live amid persistent fear and tension.

BBC Persian reporter Tahir Qadiry meets one of the country's top comics, Asif Jalali.

