Aml-e-Danish school, in one of the poorest areas of the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, charges fees of just one rupee (US$0.01).
Its founder, Parveen Rao, says that the cost preserves the children's dignity and self-esteem, preventing them from seeing themselves as charity cases in a country where even government educational institutions charge substantial fees.
The school also runs classes for parents and offers loans to help them obtain qualifications.
Arif Shamim reports.
18 Oct 2011
