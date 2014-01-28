Video

Chief Minister of Indian-administered Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, has told HARDtalk he has not seen any recent evidence that Pakistan wants to negotiate a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue.

Asked why he had not discussed the issue with the Pakistani government, Mr Abdullah explained: "We don't have good neighbourly relations," adding that some people in Pakistan would like nothing more than to "see the end" of him.

The mountainous region of Kashmir has been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan for more than 60 years.

