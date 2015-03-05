Still from video by Prabhjot Cheema
#donotrapeagain - response to India's Daughter

There has been a huge reaction in India to a British-made documentary about the 2012 gang rape and murder of a female student in Delhi.

The BBC documentary was broadcast in the UK on Wednesday night, but it was unavailable in India. However using the internet, people across the country were able the watch the programme.

Prabhjot Cheema responded to the controversy with a short video bringing attention to a hashtag in use following the documentary.

