Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
#donotrapeagain - response to India's Daughter
There has been a huge reaction in India to a British-made documentary about the 2012 gang rape and murder of a female student in Delhi.
The BBC documentary was broadcast in the UK on Wednesday night, but it was unavailable in India. However using the internet, people across the country were able the watch the programme.
Prabhjot Cheema responded to the controversy with a short video bringing attention to a hashtag in use following the documentary.
-
05 Mar 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window