One every eight minutes: India's missing children

Video

It is estimated that a child goes missing in India every eight minutes. Many are trafficked as part of a nationwide trade which is separating children from their families.

Millions end up in forced labour, domestic slavery and sex work, in what’s become a lucrative industry.

But despite this, it rarely dominates headlines, there’s little public outrage, or political will to end it.

The BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan investigates India child trafficking networks, and speaks to some of the victims.

Producer/Director: Imogen Anderson, Nick Sturdee. Camera: Sanjay Ganguly, Varun Nayar.