An Iranian scientist who claims he was kidnapped by the CIA in Saudi Arabia a year ago and taken to the United States has arrived back in Iran.

After greeting members of his family at Tehran airport, Shahram Amiri told reporters he had been subjected to "the harshest mental and physical torture".

Wearing a beige suit, a smiling Mr Amiri was greeted at Tehran's international airport early on Thursday by his tearful son and wife, along with other family members, and a senior foreign ministry official, Hassan Qashqavi.

Iran's state-run Press TV broadcasted the press conference.