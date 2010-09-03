Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coastguard: 'No sign of oil leak after rig fire'
A fire which started after an explosion on an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico has been extinguished and all crew rescued safely, according to the US Coastguard.
The blaze happened west of the Deepwater Horizon rig which exploded in April causing a huge oil spill.
Captain Peter Troedsson said there was no initial signs of a leak.
-
03 Sep 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window