US Coast Guard Peter Troedsson
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coastguard: 'No sign of oil leak after rig fire'

A fire which started after an explosion on an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico has been extinguished and all crew rescued safely, according to the US Coastguard.

The blaze happened west of the Deepwater Horizon rig which exploded in April causing a huge oil spill.

Captain Peter Troedsson said there was no initial signs of a leak.

  • 03 Sep 2010