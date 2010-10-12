Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Katty Kay speaks about American voter concerns
The BBC's Katty Kay speaks to Franz Strasser about concerns Americans may have prior to casting their votes in the mid-term elections on 2 November.
-
12 Oct 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window