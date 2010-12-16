Media player
US sues BP over Gulf of Mexico oil disaster
The United States is to sue BP and eight other companies over a huge oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
The government said it would hold the firms fully accountable for the billions of dollars spent on cleaning up the worst environmental disaster in US history.
Eleven men died in the explosion on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig in April.
The BBC's Iain MacKenzie reports.
16 Dec 2010
