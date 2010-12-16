Media player
President Obama says US is 'on track' in Afghanistan
President Barack Obama has said the US is "on track" to achieve its goals in Afghanistan, following publication of the US annual strategy review.
The review said al-Qaeda's leadership was at its weakest since 2001.
The US president said coalition forces were focused on disrupting, dismantling, and defeating al-Qaeda in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
16 Dec 2010
