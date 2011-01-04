Parents with twins
Twins born on different years after New Year's Eve birth

American twins born minutes apart have birth dates on different years. Madisen Karin Lewis was delivered on New Year's Eve and her brother Everette Lewis was delivered in the first moments of 2011.

The twins' mother, Ashley Fansler, agreed to a Caesarean section that would allow the babies to be born on different years.

  • 04 Jan 2011