Video

A man in the US state of Texas has had his robbery conviction overturned after serving 30 years in jail - longer than anyone in Texas cleared by DNA.

Cornelius Dupree Jr was jailed from 1979 to 2010 as part of a 75-year sentence for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The 51-year-old was freed on parole in July 2010. DNA test results proved his innocence roughly one week later.

Damon Embling reports.