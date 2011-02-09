Media player
CCTV footage released of 'polite robber' hold-up
A so-called polite robber, has been filmed on CCTV holding up a petrol station in Seattle, US.
The robber, who appears to be armed with a gun, asks the cashier: "Could you do me a favour? Empty the till for me please and put it right here. I am robbing you sir."
A man is currently being questioned about the offence by the police.
09 Feb 2011
