Fizzy drink cans
New York campaign to ban poor from buying fizzy drinks

New York officials want to stop people on low incomes using food stamps to buy fizzy drinks as part of a campaign against obesity.

Washington now has to decide whether to give the go-ahead to the scheme.

Laura Trevelyan reports from the Bronx, where not everyone is convinced by the idea.

  • 14 Feb 2011