US has 'no intention' of expanding operation in Libya

A missile strike on Libyan leader Col Gaddafi's compound in Tripoli has destroyed a building which coalition officials said was a command centre.

Defence Secretary Robert Gates reiterated that the US had no intention of expanding the military operation to include troops on Libyan soil.

  • 21 Mar 2011
