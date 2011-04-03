Media player
Freak hole appears in passenger plane at 36,000ft
An airline in the United States has grounded 80 of its planes for checks after a hole appeared in the fuselage of a Boeing 737 during a domestic flight.
The pilot of the Southwest Airlines jet made a controlled dive and no-one was seriously hurt.
Rajesh Mirchandani reports from Los Angeles.
