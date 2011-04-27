Video

Potential Republican candidate Donald Trump said he was very proud of himself after the White House released President Barack Obama's birth certificate, which was a response to persistent rumours he was not born in the US.

Mr Obama had previously released an official "certification of live birth" showing he was born in Hawaii.

But fringe "birther" theorists have insisted Mr Obama was actually born in his father's native Kenya, making him ineligible to be president.

Recently Mr Trump had revived the rumour.