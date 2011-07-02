Media player
Royal couple to visit Quebec on Canada tour
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will continue their official tour of Canada with a visit to the province of Quebec.
On Friday, the duke and duchess were guests of honour as they celebrated Canada Day with about 100,000 people in the capital Ottawa.
Nick Witchell reports.
02 Jul 2011
