Plane hits North Tower of the World Trade Center
9/11: Plane crashes into the north tower of the World Trade Center

At 0846 Eastern Daylight Time on 11 September 2001, American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

The plane had set off from Boston en route to Los Angeles with 92 people on board.

