'Cocaine submarine' intercepted by US Coast Guard

Roughly seven and half tonnes of cocaine seized from a submarine-like vessel off the coast of Honduras have been unloaded in Florida by the US Coast Guard.

The drugs worth an estimated $180m (£110m) were discovered in the semi sunken submergible.

An FBI dive team recovered the remaining cocaine load last week.

Five crew members aboard the submarine were taken into custody.

Paul Organe reports.

  • 02 Aug 2011
