Greg Abbott, Texas Attorney General
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Polygamist sect leader Warren Jeffs convicted in Texas

Polygamist sect leader Warren Jeffs has been convicted on child sexual assault charges by a jury in Texas.

The head of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints made no reaction as the verdict was read.

He faces up to life in prison.

Greg Abbott, Texas Attorney General, said he was very pleased with the jury's verdict.

  • 05 Aug 2011