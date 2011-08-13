Video

Every summer America's best young baseball players join the tourists flocking to New England's idyllic coast.

The Cape Cod Baseball League, now nearing the end of its 127th season, has seen hundreds of Major League stars start their careers on its ballparks.

With professional scouts watching on, today's generation of elite college players dream of following in their footsteps.

Yet off the field the atmosphere is unmistakably amateur, a throwback to an era before multi-million-dollar signing deals.

The crowd watch for free and, as two young hopefuls explain, the players are made to feel part of the community.