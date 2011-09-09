Boat, Ventura, used in 9/11 evacuations
Up to a million people evacuated Manhattan by boat on 9/11

Ten years ago, as the twin towers collapsed around them, hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers rushed to the Lower Manhattan waterfront to try to escape the city.

Up to a million people were later evacuated by ferries and tugboats after the coastguard issued an emergency alert.

Jon Sopel reports.

  • 09 Sep 2011
