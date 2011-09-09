Video

Hillary Clinton has said New York and Washington DC are the main targets of a "specific, credible threat" to the country, as the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks approaches.

The US secretary of state was speaking at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, where many of those first on the scene offering help 10 years ago were based.

Mrs Clinton said making news of the threat public would enable "million and millions of New Yorkers and Americans to be the eyes and ears of vigilance".

