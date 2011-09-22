Amnesty International's Laura Moye
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Troy Davis: Amnesty International condemns execution

The execution of Troy Davis in the US state of Georgia has been condemned by Amnesty International.

Laura Moye said that she was "shocked and outraged" at the "atrocity", and believes the anti-death penalty movement will be galvanised by the death.

Davis was convicted in 1991 of killing MacPhail, an off-duty police officer, but maintained he was innocent.

  • 22 Sep 2011
Go to next video: Davis put to death declaring innocence