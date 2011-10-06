Media player
Steve Jobs: 'Death is life's best invention'
Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, who died on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer, was an inspiring speaker.
In 2005 he made speech to Stanford University in which he said his mortality was what helped him to make the big choices in his life.
06 Oct 2011
