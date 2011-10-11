Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US breaks up Iranian assassination plot
The US says it has broken up a major terror plot in which agents linked to Iran sought to assassinate the Saudi ambassador to Washington.
Two men originally from Iran - one a naturalised US citizen - have been charged with counts of conspiracy, Attorney General Eric Holder said.
The plot was "conceived" in Iran by the Quds force, part of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, he added.
The state department has listed Iran as a "state sponsor" of terror since 1984.
Mark Mardell reports.
-
11 Oct 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window