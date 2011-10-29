Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Statue of Liberty 125 years old
One of the most famous symbols of the United States, the Statue of Liberty, celebrated its 125th birthday on Friday.
The statue was given to the US by France in 1886, in recognition of the friendship between the two nations forged during the American Revolution.
To mark the anniversary, 125 of America's newest citizens, originally from 46 different countries, took the oath of allegiance beneath her feet.
Marcus George reports from Washington.
-
29 Oct 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window