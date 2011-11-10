Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What to do with Wyoming's wild horses?
For generations in the American west nothing has been more iconic than a horse on the open range.
However, while every western movie may have cowboys on their trusty steeds, the current relationship between ranchers and wild horses in the US state of Wyoming is under serious strain.
Those who own the land want the animals removed from public and private property, while conservationists argue the horses are being hounded out of existence.
From Wyoming, the BBC's Paul Adams reports.
-
10 Nov 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window