Occupy Wall Street: 'Why I'm still in Zuccotti Park'
Hundreds of protesters have returned to Zuccotti Park in New York despite a court ruling that a pre-dawn clearance of the Occupy Wall Street camp was legal.
Protesters will now not be allowed to pitch tents or use generators in the plaza.
Mark Bray, a spokesman for the Occupy Wall Street movement, spoke to Laura Trevelyan.
16 Nov 2011
