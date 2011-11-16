Mark Bray
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Occupy Wall Street: 'Why I'm still in Zuccotti Park'

Hundreds of protesters have returned to Zuccotti Park in New York despite a court ruling that a pre-dawn clearance of the Occupy Wall Street camp was legal.

Protesters will now not be allowed to pitch tents or use generators in the plaza.

Mark Bray, a spokesman for the Occupy Wall Street movement, spoke to Laura Trevelyan.

  • 16 Nov 2011
Go to next video: Judge upholds New York eviction