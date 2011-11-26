Media player
US Black Friday marred by violence
The start of the US holiday shopping season was marred by shootings and pepper-sprayings as bargain-hunters stampeded stores.
The violence gave a whole new meaning to Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving when many retailers move out of the red and into the black.
Many stores saw crowds rushing in as they opened at midnight - several hours earlier than usual - on the busiest shopping day of the year. Helena Lee reports.
26 Nov 2011
