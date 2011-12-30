New York's New Year crystal ball rises
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New York prepares for New Year countdown

Preparations for New York's New Year's Eve celebrations in New York City have begun.

The iconic New Year's Eve crystal ball has taken its place at the top of Times Square ready for the countdown to 2012.

Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance, said the crystal ball was symbolic of new hope for the coming year.

  • 30 Dec 2011
Go to next video: Odds on news: What might happen in 2012?