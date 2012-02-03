President Barack Obama
Unemployment falls in US to 8.3%

Unemployment in the United States has fallen to 8.3%, raising hopes for further economic recovery. It is the lowest jobless rate for 3 years.

Official figures show an increase of nearly a quarter of a million in the number of jobs created last month, more than predicted by analysts.

Speaking from a fire station in Arlington, Virginia, President Obama announced the increase in employment rates but said there was no room for complacency.

