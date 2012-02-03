Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Unemployment falls in US to 8.3%
Unemployment in the United States has fallen to 8.3%, raising hopes for further economic recovery. It is the lowest jobless rate for 3 years.
Official figures show an increase of nearly a quarter of a million in the number of jobs created last month, more than predicted by analysts.
Speaking from a fire station in Arlington, Virginia, President Obama announced the increase in employment rates but said there was no room for complacency.
-
03 Feb 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window