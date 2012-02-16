Media player
Simulation of underwear bomber explosion released
A US Department of Justice video shows what would have happened if Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab's terror attack had succeeded.
Abdulmutallab has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for his attempt to blow up a commercial plane as a would-be suicide mission for al-Qaeda on Christmas Day 2009.
He was badly burned when a bomb sewn into his underwear failed to detonate fully, prosecutors said.
16 Feb 2012
