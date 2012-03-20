Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michelle Obama on Letterman: This isn't Oprah
America's First Lady, Michelle Obama, was speaking on Monday to US talk show host David Letterman about her family and how she and husband Barack have been raising their children.
It was Michelle Obama's first appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman and as the interview became more personal she joked: "Don't make me cry, this isn't Oprah. It's supposed to be Letterman. What's up? Where are the laughs?"
Clip courtesy of Worldwide Pants Inc
20 Mar 2012
