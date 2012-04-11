Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Clinton describes Bin Laden raid
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke at the US Naval Academy on Tuesday, where she was asked what was going through her mind during the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden.
In the video, Mrs Clinton describes the tense moments between the beginning of the mission and confirmation that Bin Laden was dead.
"I'm not sure anybody breathed for 35 or 37 minutes," Mrs Clinton said.
11 Apr 2012
