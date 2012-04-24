Media player
Lethal booby traps set up along popular Utah hiking trail
Potentially deadly booby traps have been discovered on a popular hiking trail in Utah, in the United States.
Two young men were arrested and have admitted making the traps with rocks and sharpened sticks - but only to catch wild animals.
Tom Santorelli reports.
24 Apr 2012
