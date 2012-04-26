Media player
Arnold Schwarzenegger: Green quest goes on
Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has accused US politicians of not having "a plan", when it comes to ensuring energy supplies in the future and becoming more energy efficient.
Speaking to BBC News, Mr Schwarzenegger said that both Democrats and Republicans were "stuck in their ideological corners" and needed to work together to serve the people of the United States.
"The future is green energy, sustainability, renewable energy", he added.
26 Apr 2012
