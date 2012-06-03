Video

One person has been killed and at least seven others injured in a shooting at Toronto's Eaton Centre.

Witnesses described hundreds of people running out of the shopping centre after hearing gunfire from the food court. Police said two of the injured were in a critical condition. A 13-year-old boy was among those seriously injured, and a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have warned that they are still hunting the shooter.

The BBC's Lee Carter describes the scene.