Canadian 'psycho killer' Luka Magnotta held in Berlin

Police in Berlin have arrested the Canadian porn actor wanted for the murder and dismemberment of his lover.

Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, was reportedly picked up in a cybercafe in Berlin's Neukoelln district.

Cmdr. Ian La Freniere of Montreal Police said it was one of their largest manhunts ever.

  • 04 Jun 2012