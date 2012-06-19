Media player
Body parts suspect, Luka Magnotta, extradited to Canada
A Canadian porn actor, suspected of murdering and dismembering a Chinese student, has arrived back in Canada after being extradited from Germany.
Luka Magnotta, 29, is being held for the murder of his lover, Jun Lin, whose body parts were then posted to political parties.
Magnotta was transported to Quebec by military plane, in a highly controlled and secretive extradition operation designed to minimise media attention on his return.
Lee Carter reports.
