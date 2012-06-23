Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tale of abuser Jerry Sandsuky shocks US sport
Former US college football coach Jerry Sandusky has been found guilty in 45 out of 48 counts of child sex abuse.
The jury reached its verdict at the end of its second day of deliberations.
Jerry Sandusky, 68, denied 48 counts of abusing 10 boys over 15 years while working at Penn State University, Pennsylvania.
Steve Kingstone reports.
-
23 Jun 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window