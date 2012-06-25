The US Supreme Court has backed checks on the immigration status of people stopped or arrested in Arizona, while striking down key parts of a tough law critics branded as racial profiling.

Arizona Governor Jan Brewer has taken this as a victory for her state, telling reporters that the "heart" of the law had been upheld.

"We fully expect lawsuits to be filed," Mrs Brewer said, but the state will direct law enforcement to begin enforcing the provision as soon as possible.