Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wedding photograph mishap leaves bridal party in a lake
Guests at a wedding in the US got rather damp after the entire bridal party fell into a lake.
Newly-weds Eric and Maegan Walber and their guests fell into Gun Lake in Shelbyville, Michigan, after the jetty they were standing on to pose for photographs gave way.
Susanna Reid and Charlie Stayt explain what happened.
Pictures courtesy of Anne Oppenhuizen, Inspiration Video
-
27 Jun 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-18614678/wedding-photograph-mishap-leaves-bridal-party-in-a-lakeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window