Wedding party
Wedding photograph mishap leaves bridal party in a lake

Guests at a wedding in the US got rather damp after the entire bridal party fell into a lake.

Newly-weds Eric and Maegan Walber and their guests fell into Gun Lake in Shelbyville, Michigan, after the jetty they were standing on to pose for photographs gave way.

Pictures courtesy of Anne Oppenhuizen, Inspiration Video

  • 27 Jun 2012
