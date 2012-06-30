Aerial view of houses destroyed by fire in Colorado
Colorado fires: Houses reduced to ash

US President Barack Obama has toured neighbourhoods ravaged by a wildfire that drove tens of thousands of people from their homes in a Colorado city.

The visit comes after Mr Obama issued a disaster declaration, allowing federal funds to be used to combat the blaze.

Searchers have found a second body at a burned-out Colorado Springs home, where two people had been reported missing.

