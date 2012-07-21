Video

Police in Colorado say they have completed the first phase of their operation to make safe the booby-trapped flat of a man suspected of shooting dead 12 people at a cinema.

James Holmes was taken into custody after a man in a gas mask and body armour fired on the audience at a midnight screening of the new Batman film in Aurora on Friday.

Aurora Police Sgt Cassidee Carlson said that a trip wire and incendiary device that had been "set up to kill" had been disarmed, but that other devices within the property remained a concern.