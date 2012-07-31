Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Romney's swipe at 'faltering' freedom in Russia
The US presidential candidate Mitt Romney has used a trip to Poland to praise the country's economic progress, and warn of faltering democracy in Russia.
He was ending a difficult foreign tour, which saw him heckled by American journalists.
Speaking to students at Warsaw University, Mr Romney said the world should pay attention to a nation that had showed how the principles of free enterprise can transform a society.
But Mr Romney also warned of pockets of instability and repression in the world.
-
31 Jul 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window