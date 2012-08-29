Video

New Orleans is hunkering down as Hurricane Isaac pummels the city with strong winds and drenching rain.

The hurricane is drenching the Louisiana city exactly seven years after the devastating Hurricane Katrina, but is much less powerful.

The city has closed its new floodgates in a bid to protect it from the effects of high waters brought by sustained winds of up to 80mph (130km/h).

Sea water has already breached a levee in a town to the south of the city as a meteorologist for ABC in New Orleans, Shay Ryan, explains.