Florida is almost as well known for its ageing population as it is for its year-round sunshine and theme parks.

And the presidential candidates trying to win this critical swing state pay particular attention to what seniors - as old age pensioners are known in the US - say they want.

The BBC's Steve Kingstone met up with two retirees in Florida to find out whether they agree with either Barack Obama or Mitt Romney's vision for America.

Kim Arserio, 60, and her husband Bob, 63, live in The Villages, a retirement community which she describes as "Disney for adults". The couple get their health insurance through a military plan (Bob served for more than two decades) complemented by a private insurance scheme.

When they turn 65, both will also be eligible for the popular government-run Medicare system.

That is how Tomas Medina, a 79-year-old originally from Puerto Rico, currently receives any medical treatment he needs.

Produced by Rozalia Hristova, Andrew Herbert and Bill McKenna